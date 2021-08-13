Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3 Firms Seek Fee For Mooted ViacomCBS Board Suit In Del.

By Rose Krebs · August 13, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT

Cooch & Taylor, Glancy Prongay & Murray, and Kranenburg have asked the Delaware Chancery Court award them $120,000 in attorneys' fees for an investor's suit dismissed earlier this year over a...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Dems Decry Lack Of Race, Gender Diversity In Federal CourtsCourts
  2. Will Rush Of Suits Opposing Race-Based Virus Aid Bear Fruit?Courts
  3. Drive To Confirm Biden Nominees Slows As Senate AdjournsCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority