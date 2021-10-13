Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Counsel In $1.8B Biotech Sale Suit Urged To Work Together

By Rose Krebs · October 13, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT

Giving what he called "subtle, but not so subtle" advice, a Delaware vice chancellor on Wednesday urged counsel teams battling to lead stockholder litigation over the $1.8 billion sale of Emisphere...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. How Cozen Scored A Win For Investors In Ponzi CaseDaily Litigation
  2. Meet The Judge Who Sided With NY Nurses On Vax ExemptionDaily Litigation
  3. Barnes & Thornburg Adds Ex-Firm Chief To Its Ranks Daily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact