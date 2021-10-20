Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Justices To Review General Motors CEO Deposition Fight

By Rosie Manins · October 20, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT

The Georgia Supreme Court will review whether the CEO of General Motors can be deposed in a Georgia widower's product liability suit, in a case that could change how top corporate...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Georgia legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Ga. Justice Breaks New Ground With Judicial Maternity LeaveGeorgia Pulse
  2. Embattled Ga. Probate Judge Escapes Suspension BidGeorgia Pulse
  3. Meet The Candidates Being Eyed For Seat On Ga. High CourtGeorgia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact