Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

How Shearman Nabbed 2 Haynes And Boone Litigation Pros

By Jessica Corso · October 28, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT

The two former Haynes and Boone LLP leaders who joined Shearman & Sterling LLP in Dallas this week were already familiar with their new firm before accepting partnerships there, having worked...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Texas legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. 3 Things On The Minds Of Texas Managing Partners In 2021Texas Pulse
  2. Steptoe May Add Austin To Its Growing List Of Texas OfficesTexas Pulse
  3. Texas Legal Revenues Frozen In During First Half Of 2021Texas Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact