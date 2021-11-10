Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Michelman & Robinson Eyes Expansion In 2022

By James Mills · November 10, 2021, 2:59 PM EST

Michelman & Robinson LLP plans to expand to several more cities and beef up its litigation team in 2022, according to longtime partner Mona Hanna, who was recently tapped as the...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. How They Won It: Lowenstein Sandler Gets Clients Asylum Daily Litigation
  2. Michelman & Robinson Eyes Expansion In 2022 Daily Litigation
  3. Meet The Attys Squaring Off In Cardi B Defamation BattleDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

NEW Social Impact Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact