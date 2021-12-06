Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Crowell & Moring Snags McGuireWoods Derivatives Team

By Emily Lever · December 6, 2021, 7:02 AM EST

Crowell & Moring LLP has added a four-attorney derivatives team from McGuireWoods LLP in London, eyeing more investment bank and private equity clients, the firm announced Monday.

Crowell has poached partners...

