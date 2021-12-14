Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY High Court Ends Case Of Older Judges' Recertification

By Marco Poggio · December 14, 2021, 4:42 PM EST

The New York Court of Appeals on Tuesday tossed a suit brought by a group of judges over age 70 who had accused the state's court system of age discrimination and...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New York legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. These Firms Are The Law360 Pulse Prestige LeadersNew York Pulse
  2. Prestige Leaders: A Look At Our New Law Firm RankingNew York Pulse
  3. Yale Clinic, ACLU Aim At Coast Guard Academy's Parent BanNew York Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders NEWPrestige Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact