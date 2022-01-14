Health Hires: Manatt, Oscar Health

Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP has snapped up two health industry-focused consultants in New York and California, and insurer Oscar Health Inc. announced a new legal chief, headlining Law360's latest roundup...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now