Frost Brown Colleagues Mourn Houston Leader's Death At 40

Zenobia Harris Bivens, the Houston office leader for Frost Brown Todd LLC who died this month at the age of 40, was an accomplished lawyer who championed diversity in the legal...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now