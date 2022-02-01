Employment Atty Rejoins Ballard Spahr In NY And Philly

Ballard Spahr LLP has expanded its labor and employment practice by welcoming back to its Philadelphia office an attorney who spent the last four years building her practice in New York....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now