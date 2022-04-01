5 Questions For Cozen O'Connor's New Del. Managing Partner

Richard L. Emge, who took over as managing partner of Cozen O'Connor's Wilmington, Delaware, office this year, told Law360 Pulse he's looking for the office to maintain its stable roots in...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now