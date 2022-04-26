Norris McLaughlin Expands In New York With RE Partner

Bridgewater, New Jersey-based Norris McLaughlin PA has bolstered its New York office with the addition of Michael Willner, who was brought on to strengthen the firm's condominium practice in both states...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now