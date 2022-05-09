Gucci Americas Hires Prada's Top US Lawyer

Luxury retailer Gucci Americas Inc. has hired David Warren, formerly the top lawyer at rival fashion house Prada USA Corp., as its general counsel based in New York City.
Gucci is...
