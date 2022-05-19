Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ohio Atty Hit With $250K Sanction Over Sue-and-Withdrawals

By Andrew Strickler · May 19, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT

After facing a long series of toxic tort and successor liability arguments, an Illinois chemical company scored an affirmative win against an Ohio plaintiffs lawyer who has repeatedly sued the company...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2022 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Meet The Attys Who Say Burger King Super-Sizes Its AdsCourts
  2. 161 GCs Ask Congress To OK $700M For Legal Services Corp.Courts
  3. Slights Talks About Life On Del. Bench Before LeavingCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact