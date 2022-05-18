Compliance Guru Jay Martin On Refueling Baker Hughes

The in-house lawyer who rebuilt Baker Hughes Inc.'s compliance department after its landmark bribery scandal in 2007, and who became known as the dean of compliance in the energy industry, quietly...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now