Nearly 45% Of In-House Attys Lack Ability To Pursue Litigation

By Matt Perez · May 26, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT

Nearly 45% of in-house counsel say they lack the resources to pursue litigation, which arguably hampers their ability to generate revenue for their companies, according to a new study from alternative...

