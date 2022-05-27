Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Senate Confirms Slate Of 11 New Superior Court Judges

By Nick Muscavage · May 27, 2022, 11:56 AM EDT

The New Jersey Senate on Thursday approved 11 state Superior Court judges and one workers' compensation judge, filling seats on a bench that is currently experiencing an unprecedented level of vacancies....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New Jersey legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2022 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Justice Solomon, Other NJ Judges Confirmed To New TermsNew Jersey Pulse
  2. NJ Atty Must Face Town's Suit Over $118K Health BenefitsNew Jersey Pulse
  3. 5 Tips For Attorneys To Get Jurors, Clients To Like You MoreNew Jersey Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact