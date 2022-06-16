Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Partner's Estate Seeks $1M In Pay Suit Against NJ Firm

By Nick Muscavage · June 16, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT

The estate of a deceased partner of now-defunct Hack Piro PA has called on a New Jersey state court to award it about $1 million in a suit against the firm...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New Jersey legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2022 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Ex-Philly Prosecutor Disbarred In NJ After Meth ConvictionNew Jersey Pulse
  2. NJ Senate Panel OKs 11 Reappointed Judges, 2 New JudgesNew Jersey Pulse
  3. Vaughan Baio Brings On Trio In NJ, NYNew Jersey Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights NEWLegal Tech

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact