Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dentons Adds Ex-Seyfarth Shaw Litigator In Oakland

By Rachel Rippetoe · June 21, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT

Dentons has snagged a commercial litigator from Seyfarth Shaw LLP for its Oakland, California, office, the firm announced Tuesday.

Jonathan Braunstein, who was previously at Seyfarth Shaw for over 15 years,...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest California legal trends in Lexis

Discover

logo The 2022 Law360 400

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. DocuSign CEO Steps Down Amid Investor SuitCalifornia Pulse
  2. Haynes And Boone Expands Investment Management PracticeCalifornia Pulse
  3. Perkins Coie Adds Greenberg Traurig IP Expert In San DiegoCalifornia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights NEWLegal Tech

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact