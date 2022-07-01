Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Blank Rome Litigator Tapped For Pa. Disciplinary Post

By James Boyle · July 1, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT

The co-chair of Blank Rome's Litigation Department in Philadelphia has joined the Pennsylvania Disciplinary Board's Hearing Committee in hopes of fomenting a return to civility and professionalism in the courtroom....

