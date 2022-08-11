Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Atty Must Face Malpractice Claims Over Divorce Case

By Emily Lever · August 11, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT

A New Jersey state appeals court on Thursday revived legal malpractice claims against attorney Stephanie Hunnell over her handling of a former client's divorce proceedings, finding that a trial judge improperly...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New Jersey legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

pulse front promo Law360's Diversity Snapshot: How Firms Stack Up

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. 4 Things To Know About NJ's Acting AG Matt PlatkinNew Jersey Pulse
  2. NJ Powerhouses Leave Mark On Garden State's Legal SceneNew Jersey Pulse
  3. NJ Cases To Watch In 2022: Attorney Arbitration, ABC TestNew Jersey Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 NEWDiversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law NEWLegal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact