Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Threatens Attorney With Jail During Wiretap Hearing

By Matthew Santoni · August 23, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT

A Pennsylvania state court judge threatened to hold an attorney in contempt of court for his repeated questioning of a star University of Pittsburgh Medical Center surgeon over his Suboxone use,...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Pennsylvania legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo How Firms Stack Up On Gender Equity

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Zarwin Baum Boosts Philly Office With Insurance Defense ProPennsylvania Pulse
  2. Steptoe & Johnson Notches IP Of Counsel In PittsburghPennsylvania Pulse
  3. Ballard Spahr Adds Business Compliance Pro In PhillyPennsylvania Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard NEWGlass Ceiling Report Law360 400 NEWDiversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law NEWLegal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact