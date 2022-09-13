Austin Digital Bank Green Dot Names Veteran Fintech GC

Austin, Texas-headquartered Green Dot Corp. has hired an attorney with considerable banking experience to act as general counsel.
Amy Pugh comes on board at Green Dot from Cross River Bank, where...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now