Littler Adds Trade Secrets, Employee Shareholders In Chicago

Littler Mendelson PC continues its hiring spree in the second half of the year, announcing the hiring of two shareholders in its Chicago office for its trade secrets practice and employment...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now