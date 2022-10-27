Camden Diocese Insurer Wants Cole Schotz Out Over Conflict

One of the Diocese of Camden's insurers has called foul on the diocese's plan to hire Cole Schotz PC as special counsel in its bankruptcy case on the grounds that the...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now