Carnegie Mellon, Fordham Partner On Software Compliance

Carnegie Mellon University's School of Computer Science announced on Thursday that it has teamed up with Fordham University's Law School to study new ways to make software legally compliant and responsibly...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now