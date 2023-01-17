Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Group 1 Automotive Hires Its Outside Atty At V&E As CLO

By Sue Reisinger · January 17, 2023, 3:43 PM EST

Group 1 Automotive Inc., a Fortune 300 auto retailer with dealerships in the U.S. and U.K., has named its outside counsel from Vinson & Elkins LLP as its next chief legal...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

Law360 Pulse Prestige Leaders These Firms Are The 2022 Prestige Leaders

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Baker Donelson Adds Real Estate Atty From Arnall GoldenIn-House
  2. Discover Atty Joins Payments Co. Cantaloupe As CLOIn-House
  3. CVS Names New Legal Chief As Current GC Eyes RetirementIn-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact