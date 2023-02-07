Ex-Twitter Privacy Chief Takes On GC Role At App BeReal

Twitter's former chief privacy officer, who resigned in November after billionaire Elon Musk bought the company, is now general counsel at French social media startup BeReal, according to his online posts...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now