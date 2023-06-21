Durham Defends Probe Of FBI During Capitol Hill Hearing

During a hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, former special counsel John Durham defended his review of the FBI's investigation into possible ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign,...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now