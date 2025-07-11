Barley Snyder Adds Food, Agribusiness Specialist In Pa.

Barley Snyder has expanded its Philadelphia-area office with the recent addition of an attorney specializing in the food and agriculture industry who moved her practice after nearly seven years with Stewart...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now