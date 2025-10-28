Next Era Legal Duo Take 'Fractional GC' Model To The Bank

Michigan natives Eric Proos and Jeff Monahan had the spirit of scrappy entrepreneurs long before they became lawyers, and the "fractional general counsel" firm they founded together this year, Next Era...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now