Hunter Biden Disbarred In Conn. Over Gun, Tax Cases

Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joseph R. Biden, was disbarred Monday in Connecticut for attorney ethics rule violations connected to an earlier disbarment by consent in the District of...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now