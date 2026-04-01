Is $1,314 Per Hour Too Much For A Small Firm? Court Says No

Attorneys from small firms usually charge less than lawyers from bigger firms, but in fights over attorney fees, should lawyers from small firms be forced to accept smaller amounts of money...
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