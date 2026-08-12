Former Philly DA Attorney Accuses City Of Race, Age Bias

A former assistant chief of the diversion unit at the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is suing the city and some of its leaders in Pennsylvania federal court for race discrimination, retaliation...
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