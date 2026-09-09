Watchdog Defends Standing In Jackson Walker Fees Case

A Texas bankruptcy judge will make a finding on the U.S. Trustee's Office's authority to seek to have attorney fees clawed back from Jackson Walker LLP, after hearing the watchdog argue...
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