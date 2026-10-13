Ex-AmTrust Atty Says Insurer Targeted Older Employees

A former staff attorney for AmTrust Financial Services Inc. is suing his former employer in New Jersey state court, alleging that his firing was the result of a deliberate, yearslong campaign...
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