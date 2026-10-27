McDermott Taps 36 Partners In Sharp Drop From 2025

McDermott Will & Schulte has promoted 36 lawyers to the role of partner, approximately half the 74 it announced in 2025, as the firm looks to grow its numbers in New...
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