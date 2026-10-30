Atlantic City Mayor Pans Prosecutor's Immunity Bid

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small has pushed back against Atlantic County prosecutor William E. Reynolds' bid to toss the mayor's malicious prosecution suit, arguing the prosecutor should not be afforded any...
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