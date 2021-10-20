FERC Cases Lead Off DC Circ.'s In-Person Hearings

The D.C. Circuit is planning to resume in-person oral arguments Dec. 1 after being forced to hold hearings virtually since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The three cases on...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now