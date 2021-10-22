Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-NS8 Legal Chief Says He May Need $11M D&O Funds

By Leslie Pappas · October 22, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT

The former chief legal officer of cybersecurity company NS8 Inc., which went bankrupt after its CEO was charged with fraud, asked a Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday to access up to $11...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Delaware legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Del. Bar Exam Tech Issues Lead To Score Tweaks, Board SaysDelaware Pulse
  2. New Vice Chancellor, 2 Other Judges Set To Join Del. CourtsDelaware Pulse
  3. How Attys Won Reversals Of Wilmington Trust ConvictionsDelaware Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact