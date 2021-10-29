Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gfeller Laurie Opens Philly Office, Adds Attys In Pa., NJ, Conn.

By James Boyle · October 29, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT

Midsize law firm Gfeller Laurie LLP went through a growth spurt this week, opening a new Philadelphia office and adding four attorneys to its northeast locations in Philadelphia; West Hartford, Connecticut;...

