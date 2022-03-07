Ex-Citizens Bank Atty Takes CLO Spot At Mercury Financial

A former Citizens Bank and Citigroup attorney is now the chief legal officer at Mercury Financial LLC, the financial inclusion technology company said Monday.
Susan Steinthal, who for the past nearly...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now