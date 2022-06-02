Alex Jones Looks To Dismiss Conn. Attys In Sandy Hook Case

Attorneys representing Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in litigation with the families of several Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims have asked to be dismissed from the case....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now