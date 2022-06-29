Texas Health Platform Names Optum Atty As 1st CLO

Agilon Health Inc., a Texas based health care platform, has hired Optum Inc. deputy general counsel Denise Zamore to become its first chief legal officer.
Agilon Health said Tuesday that Zamore...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now