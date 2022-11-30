Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Former Queens DA Joins Clayman As Partner

By Tracey Read · November 30, 2022, 5:26 PM EST

Clayman Rosenberg Kirshner & Linder LLP has hired a former Queens assistant district attorney who specializes in white-collar criminal defense matters and commercial litigation as a partner, the firm announced Wednesday....

