Quarles & Brady Elevates 11 New Partners, Mostly In Midwest

Wisconsin firm Quarles & Brady LLP announced its slate of 11 new partners on Tuesday, featuring attorneys from across 10 practice groups and five offices, most of which are based in...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now