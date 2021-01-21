Asbestos Attys 'Over-Naming' Companies To Sue, Study Says

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 1:50 PM EST) -- A new study of asbestos litigation in West Virginia that will be of interest to general counsel reports that plaintiffs' lawyers often "sue first and discover facts later," leading to 35% of company defendants being dismissed with no liability. "There is a culture of constant over-naming of companies," and it occurs nationally, not just in West Virginia, author Mary Margaret Gay told Law360. "This litigation tactic is unnecessarily driving up litigation costs, bankrupting companies, creating further West Virginia court backlogs and leaving unsuspecting victims with delayed recoveries." Gay, a founding member of the Jackson, Mississippi, law firm Gay Jones and Kuhn,...

