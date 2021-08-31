Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Blank Rome Taps Ex-Robins Kaplan COO As Its Own COO

By Kevin Penton · August 31, 2021, 3:14 PM EDT

Blank Rome LLP has added an executive who had served as Robins Kaplan LLP's chief operating officer to serve in a similar role for the firm in its New York office,...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Pennsylvania legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Philly Area Firms See Growth In 1st Half Of 2021Pennsylvania Pulse
  2. Judiciary Slams 'Intrusive' Workplace Misconduct BillPennsylvania Pulse
  3. Allegheny Judge Tweaks Discovery Rules For Common PleasPennsylvania Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact