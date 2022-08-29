Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conn. Defamation Trial Can Proceed Against Jones, Infowars

By Vince Sullivan · August 29, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT

A Connecticut state court defamation damages trial brought against Alex Jones and his podcast business by Sandy Hook victims' families will proceed as scheduled next month after the parties agreed to...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

promo How Firms Stack Up On Gender Equity

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. NYC Correction Dept.'s Top Atty On Rejoining Public ServiceCourts
  2. The Brewing Legal Fight Over Biden's Debt CancellationCourts
  3. Jurors More Likely To Convict When Given Deciding VoteCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard NEWGlass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law NEWLegal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact