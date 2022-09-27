Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Alex Jones Acolyte Harassed Sandy Hook Plaintiff, Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore · September 27, 2022, 11:18 PM EDT

A sibling of the first-grade teacher slain in the Sandy Hook school shooting said Tuesday in the defamation trial against Alex Jones that a man with ties to the conspiracy theorist...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

pulse home promo The 2022 Summer Associates Survey: Part 2

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. 'Inventing Anna' Faux Socialite At Odds With Her Ex-AttorneyCourts
  2. Four Years Later, Kavanaugh Probe Still Raising QuestionsCourts
  3. Few Courts Remain Open As Hurricane Ian Barrels Toward Fla.Courts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars NEWSummer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact